DOWNINGTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A local couple is starting their marriage on the right track.SEPTA hosted the wedding of Autumn Katzenmoyer and Steve Patterson on Sunday.The happy couple and their guests met at the Downingtown Station on the Paoli/ Thorndale Line.The Action Cam was there as the wedding party boarded Regional Rail.Autumn and Steve actually exchanged vows on the train.The celebration continued all the way to Suburban Station.The wedding party then gathered for a reception at The W Hotel in Center City.Safe travels to the newlyweds!