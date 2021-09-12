september 11th

Bucks County residents remember those lost in September 11 attacks

"I strongly believe that we should never forget as the mantra goes," said retired FAA National Operations Manager Ben Sliney.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Bucks County residents remember those lost in 9/11 attacks

LOWER MAKEFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- On Saturday, 9/11 victims from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, were honored in a remembrance of light ceremony.

Bucks County lost 18 residents on September 11, 2001. Among them was a pilot from one of the hijacked planes.

All 18 names were called at the ceremony in remembrance, 20 years later.

"It's a great event we're all together for. An incredible ceremony for 9/11, 20 years," said Cheryl Hood from Langhorne.

RELATED: US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end

This year's guest speaker was retired FAA National Operations Manager Ben Sliney, whose historic critical decision stopped all air traffic across the United States that day.

"I strongly believe that we should never forget as the mantra goes, and I do everything I can to keep people's awareness and events of 9/11 in their minds forever," said Sliney.

United States Marine Corps Reserve, Colonel Tom Armas, was one of the many first responders at Ground Zero, who rescued as many people as he could.

"We are not going to let this happen again. It's not just a nice event to go to, it means something, and we as Americans have to dedicate our lives to that," said Armas.

ALSO RELATED: How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after the 9/11 terror attacks

Patrick Taylor said he was in New York City that day commuting from Bucks County like so many other residents.

"I was driving from Bensalem to New York six days a week," said Taylor.

Many found comfort in the crowd seeing fellow Bucks County residents standing in support. Others traveled from New York City, visiting family in Pennsylvania for the day.

"Remember the past, and look forward," said Nathan Zhao, from Brooklyn.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventslower makefield townshipseptember 11societyseptember 11theventsmemorial
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11TH
Tribute in Light shined bright over NYC, marking 20 years since 9/11
9/11: Reading of the names
'Eyewitness to 9/11: Behind the Lens' | Watch Now
9/11 20 years later: Victims' families still struggle with anger
TOP STORIES
US marks 20 years since 9/11, in shadow of Afghan war's end
Pres. Bush delivers speech in Pennsylvania, lauds heroes of Flight 93
Defense secretary remembers 'fallen teammates' 20 years after 9/11
Deadly shootout with Florida deputies captured on camera
AccuWeather: Warmer and More Humid Sunday
Eagles' tough love helping Jordan Mailata thrive in Philadelphia
Police: Man, 29, shot multiple times in Center City
Show More
American flags placed at New Jersey 9/11 Memorial
How the TSA is still protecting airports 20 years after 9/11
Driver sought after hit-and-run injures teen in Olney
Families prepare for 9/11 memorial events 20 years later
President Biden approves Gov. Wolf's major disaster declaration
More TOP STORIES News