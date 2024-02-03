Jury convicts Chester County police sergeant who fired shot at motorist during traffic stop

WEST CALN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A jury has convicted a police sergeant on Friday in Chester County of recklessly endangering another person.

Anthony Sparano, 55, of the West Caln Police Department, fired his weapon during a traffic stop in 2021 when the woman drove off.

"I'm still suffering," said Takeisha Landry of the incident, which happened just after midnight on November 10, 2021.

Landry says she was nervous and wanted to get to a well-lit area.

The Chester County District Attorney's Office says Landry, who lives in North Carolina, was driving near Compass Road and West King's Highway when Sparano pulled her over for turning left at a red light.

Landry says she was afraid because she was in an unfamiliar area on a dark road so she started recording with her phone.

"Immediately when he snatched the camera out of my hand, that's when I drove away and he shot at me immediately," said Landry, a 43-year-old mother of three.

It's an action that the Chester County District Attorney's Office says was not justified since Sparano wasn't in immediate danger.

Landry was not hit by the gunfire.

The judge overseeing the case has not set a date for sentencing yet.