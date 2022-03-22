South Jersey cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida

The South Jersey Storm, Twisters had cheer practice at their gym in Sewell tonight. The special needs team was wearing crazy socks for World Down Syndrome Day. This is the moment they found out they were accepted to the world cheerleading championship in Orlando, Florida! pic.twitter.com/WuIw9uwKjJ — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) March 22, 2022

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A special needs cheerleading team in South Jersey will soon be competing against the most elite teams in the world.Earlier this month, the South Jersey Storm Twisters submitted a video hoping to make it to the world cheerleading championship in Orlando, Florida.While the cheerleaders gathered to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day Monday night, they also got a big surprise: they're going to Disney World."This is going to be so amazing. I can't wait to go there," said cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney."They only accept five teams in the entire world," said Shelly Nolan, director of the South Jersey Storm Twisters.The sisterhood was clear with all the hugs."I love them so much, they're my cheer sisters. I would do anything for them," said cheerleader Nina Gross.Nolan said the timing was right to reveal the big news Monday night."That just puts the icing on the cake that we get to celebrate another day, which we always do this every year. We always celebrate World Down Syndrome Day," said Nolan."I'm so excited that I'm going to Worlds, and I might be going on the Nemo ride when I go to Epcot," said cheerleader Morgan Borner.The team is scheduled to perform their routine to other cheer squads at Disney World at the end of April.