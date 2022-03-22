feel good

South Jersey cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida

By
EMBED <>More Videos

NJ cheerleaders invited to compete with best in Orlando, Florida

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A special needs cheerleading team in South Jersey will soon be competing against the most elite teams in the world.

Earlier this month, the South Jersey Storm Twisters submitted a video hoping to make it to the world cheerleading championship in Orlando, Florida.

While the cheerleaders gathered to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day Monday night, they also got a big surprise: they're going to Disney World.

"This is going to be so amazing. I can't wait to go there," said cheerleader Genevieve Sweeney.

"They only accept five teams in the entire world," said Shelly Nolan, director of the South Jersey Storm Twisters.



The sisterhood was clear with all the hugs.

"I love them so much, they're my cheer sisters. I would do anything for them," said cheerleader Nina Gross.

Nolan said the timing was right to reveal the big news Monday night.

"That just puts the icing on the cake that we get to celebrate another day, which we always do this every year. We always celebrate World Down Syndrome Day," said Nolan.

"I'm so excited that I'm going to Worlds, and I might be going on the Nemo ride when I go to Epcot," said cheerleader Morgan Borner.

The team is scheduled to perform their routine to other cheer squads at Disney World at the end of April.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysewelldisney worldcommunityfeel goodcheerleading
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Pet store opens doors for employees with developmental disabilities
King of Prussia students support classmates on World Down Syndrome Day
South Jersey organization helps families with special needs
South Jersey moms write children's book about parental anxiety
TOP STORIES
Police: Driver struck, killed 2 Pa. troopers and pedestrian on I-95
Teen who shot girls in car tied to other shootings: Police
Inside Questlove's discussion with students on 'Summer of Soul'
Man dies after shooting in North Philadelphia
Elementary school principal critically injured in motorcycle crash
Action News investigation helps lead to contractor's arrest
Mother, daughter heartbroken after dog stolen outside of home
Show More
Philadelphians watch as Jackson seeks to make history on Supreme Court
Loved ones remember state troopers killed in I-95 crash
Pet store opens doors for employees with developmental disabilities
Video shows moment gunman fires at off-duty cop in West Philly
Great Value pancake mix recalled due to cable fragments, FDA says
More TOP STORIES News