Woman hits man with machete after alleged sexual assault in Philadelphia hotel

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in Center City on Sunday.
It happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Best Western on Vine Street.
Police say a 24-year-old woman hit a man in his head with a machete after being sexually assaulted.
The man was taken to an area hospital where he is being held as a prisoner while officers investigate the incident.
Police say he is expected to survive the injuries.
The machete was recovered from the scene.