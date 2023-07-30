WATCH LIVE

Woman hits man with machete after alleged sexual assault in Philadelphia hotel

Police say a 24-year-old woman hit a man in his head with a machete after being sexually assaulted.

By 6abc Digital Staff
Sunday, July 30, 2023 10:38PM
Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in Center City on Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at a hotel in Center City on Sunday.

It happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. at the Best Western on Vine Street.

Police say a 24-year-old woman hit a man in his head with a machete after being sexually assaulted.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he is being held as a prisoner while officers investigate the incident.

Police say he is expected to survive the injuries.

The machete was recovered from the scene.

