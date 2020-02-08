Search for fugitive: Marlton man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl he met on Kik

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old man from Marlton, New Jersey accused of having sex with an underage girl at his home.

Charles Torrence was indicted on four counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree), two counts of Luring or Enticing a Child (Second Degree), four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree), two counts of Criminal Attempt Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree) and Promoting Prostitution (Third Degree).

The Burlington County Prosecutor's office said Torrence and the victim met on the messaging app Kik. They texted and used FaceTime for about a week before he picked her up at her home in Ocean County and drove her to his house to have sex.

He was arrested in June 2019 and released, but failed to appear for a Superior Court proceeding, according to officials.

A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The prosecutor's office said Torrence is considered a fugitive.

Anyone with information should call the Evesham Township Police Department at 856-983-1116 or the department's confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlington countysex assaultprostitutionluringsocial mediachild sex assaulttext messages
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Show More
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
More TOP STORIES News