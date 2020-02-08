Search for fugitive: Marlton man accused of sexually assaulting underage girl he met on Kik

MARLTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities are searching for a 50-year-old man from Marlton, New Jersey accused of having sex with an underage girl at his home.Charles Torrence was indicted on four counts of Sexual Assault (Second Degree), two counts of Luring or Enticing a Child (Second Degree), four counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree), two counts of Criminal Attempt Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Third Degree) and Promoting Prostitution (Third Degree).The Burlington County Prosecutor's office said Torrence and the victim met on the messaging app Kik. They texted and used FaceTime for about a week before he picked her up at her home in Ocean County and drove her to his house to have sex.He was arrested in June 2019 and released, but failed to appear for a Superior Court proceeding, according to officials.A warrant was issued for his arrest.The prosecutor's office said Torrence is considered a fugitive.Anyone with information should call the Evesham Township Police Department at 856-983-1116 or the department's confidential tip line at 856-983-4699.