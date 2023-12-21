Outreach workers meet on Homeless Memorial Day to advocate for unsheltered

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On the darkest day of the year, shelters and outreach workers met at Shakespeare Park in Philadelphia to advocate for those who are still without a home. The day is known as Homeless Person's Memorial Day.

The City of Philadelphia estimates that around 5,000 families and individuals experience homelessness.

Sam Santiago and Monique Taylor work with Project Home to do outreach in neighborhoods hardest hit by homelessness. The nonprofit is based in Kensington, where addiction is also at the forefront of the homelessness crisis.

"We are still having the same numbers. We've been trying to end homelessness," said Santiago. "I've been trying to do it for 25 years."

The memorial also remembers those who have lost their lives related to homelessness. Organizers say per the coroner's officer, there have been over 300 deaths so far this year.

Event organizers intentionally chose the darkest day of the year to hold the memorial as they seek to shine a light on homelessness.