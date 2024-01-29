Shane Pryor caught: Teen murder suspect officially charged in his escape

It was revealed Sunday that officers found a handcuff key on 17-year-old Shane Pryor when he was captured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Escaped teen murder suspect Shane Pryor is facing new charges after spending five days on the run.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at 3rd and Roosevelt Boulevard in the city's Feltonville section around 6:30 p.m. Sunday without incident.

Images provided by U.S. Marshals Service Philadelphia (X: @USMS_Philly)

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Pryor is charged with aggravated assault, hindering apprehension, escape, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person in connection with his escape from the Juvenile Justice Services Center.

He is also charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person following an alleged January 9 assault on a teacher inside the JJSC.

Both incidents remain under investigation, authorities said.

Shane Pryor in custody after 5 days on the run

U.S. marshals, along with 30 to 40 officers in unmarked cars, were canvassing the area on Sunday when one of the officers spotted Pryor at 9th and the Boulevard.

Officials say Pryor then boarded a SEPTA bus that was heading north. Unmarked vehicles quickly caught up to pull that bus over and took Pryor into custody.

The teen was alone on the bus, authorities stated.

Action News spoke with U.S. Marshals who led the search and took Pryor into custody.

WATCH | Authorities deliver press conference on capture of Shane Pryor

"Our goal was to shrink his world, cut his resources off, and arrest associates. That's exactly what we accomplished tonight," said U.S. Marshal Rob Clark.

During their search, Marshals had multiple confirmed sightings of Pryor and tips to sort through. Ultimately, Clark said it all came down to one tip.

Newly released images show Pryor buying pants at a Target on Bustleton Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia around noon last Friday.

"When he was in the Target, he actually was buying a pair of pants. He left the pants on when he was checking out and scanned the tag as he was going out," Clark said. "There was a very conscious employee that was able to call that tip. This was crucial in the investigation, having the employee identify him."

Investigators say they had been searching for signs of Pryor, scouring surveillance video.

Authorities say bringing in Pryor was a team effort and their main goal was to eliminate his resources.

"Quite simply, I think he was desperate. We had cut his resources, and forced him to go places, I don't think he had a chance," said Clark.

Pryor was not handcuffed when he fled, police said, and it was revealed Sunday that officers found a handcuff key on the teen when he was captured.

It is unclear how he obtained the key.

Pryor, who was originally in custody for the 2020 murder of Tanya Harris, escaped late Wednesday morning while being transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by Juvenile Justice Services Center staffers after injuring his hand.

He had been in custody since he was 14 years old, awaiting trial.

It is not known how his hand injury occurred.

Last week, investigators said Pryor had been picked up by 18-year-old Michael Diggs in a cream-colored Ford Fusion shortly after his escape.

Later that day, police stopped a vehicle matching that description in the city's Germantown section at Wakefield Street and Logan Avenue, and took two people in for questioning, including Diggs.

Pryor was also seen on surveillance footage inside a business around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Godfrey Avenue and Mascher Street in Olney.

In Sunday's press conference, officials also said that other "key players" who may have helped in Pryor's escape could be prosecuted.

Pryor is charged with murder, conspiracy, and firearms crimes from when he was taken into custody back in 2020.

His lawyer, Paul DiMaio, has said his client has always maintained his innocence.

DiMaio noted a judge recently declined a request to send Pryor's case back to juvenile court, which may have led Pryor to lose hope and flee.

Pryor's mother also said the teen fled custody because he turns 18 in two weeks, opening him to being transferred to an adult prison.

Timeline of Pryor's escape, capture

Jan. 24 at 11:51 a.m. -- Pryor escaped from custody during transport to CHOP.

Jan. 24 at 11:55 a.m. -- Video surveillance shows Pryor entering the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building, located across the street from the main hospital. Pryor asked an employee to use a cell phone. The request was denied and he left.

Jan. 24 at 11:57 a.m. -- Pryor asked a civilian on Civic Center Blvd. to use a cell phone, claiming he had gotten into a fight and needed to make a call. She allowed him to use the phone, and authorities said Pryor called Michael Diggs to pick him up.

Jan. 24 at approx. 12:29 p.m. -- Diggs arrived in the 3500 block of Civic Center Blvd. and Pryor entered a cream-colored Ford Fusion. The vehicle then left University City.

Jan. 24 at approx. 1:13 p.m. -- Pryor and Diggs were seen on surveillance video at the intersection of Mascher Street and Godfrey Avenue and remained there until 2 p.m. before leaving in the same vehicle.

Jan. 24 at approx. 3 p.m. -- Diggs drops Pryor off on the 1100 block of East Upsal Street.

Jan. 24 at 6:38 p.m. -- The Ford Fusion was stopped in the 200 block of East Logan Street by members of Philadelphia's Highway Patrol and Michael Diggs was detained for investigation. Pryor was not in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

Jan. 25 at approx. 10:20 a.m. -- Authorities confirm Pryor is spotted on the 4300 block of Marshal Street and seen about an hour later at a corner store on 8th and Bristol streets.

Jan. 26 at approx. noon -- Pryor enters a Target store on the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue to purchase pants. He was wearing the same clothes he had on the day prior. An employee recognized him and sent a tip to authorities. Authorities reviewed surveillance footage, confirming it was Pryor.

Jan. 28 at approx. 6:30 p.m. -- Police and Marshals receive a tip Pryor will be in his home area. Officers canvassed the scene, and then police in unmarked vehicles spotted Pryor boarding a SEPTA bus, which they followed and pulled over. Pryor was removed from the bus, confirmed to be the escapee, and taken into custody without incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.