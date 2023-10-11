Delaware County mother struck, killed by stray bullet while sitting in her home

Police believe at least one of the shooters was in a light-colored SUV and fired the gun as the vehicle was moving.

CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County mother was killed Monday night after a stray bullet came into her apartment.

Police say 34-year-old Shante Whitaker was sitting in her Chester home when gunfire from outside struck her.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on the 1200 block of Curran Street.

Her family described her as a scholar who enjoyed playing tennis and loved her 13-year-old daughter.

"Shante didn't deserve this. Shante was a young, beautiful lady, never got in any trouble," said Joshua Whitaker, her great-grandfather. "Her daughter was in the bathroom taking a shower and she heard a 'pop-pop.' Then she went into the living room, that's where she found her mother down on the floor."

Investigators say there were multiple shell casings from different guns on the street and several bullet holes in the building. Police believe at least one of the shooters was in a light-colored SUV and fired the gun as the vehicle was moving.

Police say Shante was an innocent victim of this gun violence and so were her neighbors.

"We immediately grabbed our son out of his playpen and went straight to the back room, just for safety," said Yaysha Acevedo, who says she was home with her 10-month-old when she heard the gunfire.

"That's the worst part about it is that you could just be sitting at home, you had nothing to do with any of this, and the next thing you know you're gone because a stray bullet hits you and that's not fair," Acevedo added.

She says she wants to move.

Meanwhile, the Whitaker family is grieving and asking whoever was responsible to turn themselves in.

"I'm praying with them. I'm a God-fearing man, so prayer," said Joshua Whitaker.

Chester police are asking anyone with information on this case to give detectives a call at 610-447-8420.