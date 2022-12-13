Delaware County parents demand school board address fights, lockdowns and staffing issues

Parents at Academy Park High School say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere.

Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.

FOLCROFT, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A special board meeting was held in Sharon Hill, Delaware County on Monday night to address recent staffing problems, fights and lockdowns at Academy Park High School.

"I have a senior and sophomore at the school. Both of them come home every day and talk about all the fights that happen consistently," said parent, Courtney Rowan. "This is our third special meeting now for the board here at (Southeast Delco). (I'm) anxious to see some action start to happen."

"I don't know what it's going to take. Is it going to take a dead student on your property for you all to actually put something in motion?" said another parent, Francesca Barley.

Parents say the countless meetings are getting them nowhere as they demand action from the board.

SEE ALSO: Series of unruly outburst, fights raising safety concerns at Academy Park High School

"I think this was a meeting for another meeting where we will have another meeting to have another meeting," said Michele McGowan of Sharon Hill. "I think they understand our passion, but we've said this stuff at every one of the emergency meetings. So now it's time for action."

The district says they plan to hire two assistant principals to help with discipline and administration presence. The district says it will also fix broken cameras and doors around the high school alternative school and hire one full-time security officer.

"I want you to know there is somebody that cares for your children. All of us are not alike," said board member, Cynthia Woodfolk. "I fear for your kids. I fear for the staff. I don't want nobody to come into our school and shoot it up."

The board members will further address concerns and discuss how to solve them during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Board members voted to move the meeting to Academy Park High School to allow for more space for parents, teachers and staff.

"Tonight was needed, and they did say some things that made me feel a little better, which was they have more security, but that's just putting a slight band-aid on the major problem. We are understaffed, overwhelmed and our kids are being underserved," said McGowan.