Kittens left to die in sealed bins in Delaware County; police search for suspect

The bin contained two dead kittens that were about six months old. The bin was left on Saturday, July 15 during 90-degree heat while the clinic was closed.

SHARON HILL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania are trying to identify a man seen leaving two plastic bins with kittens sealed inside near a vet clinic after hours.

"The lid was taped shut with duct tape," said Donna Dybus, the director of the Spayed Club on Chester Pike in Sharon Hill.

That bin contained two dead kittens that were about six months old. The bin was left on Saturday, July 15 during 90-degree heat while the clinic was closed.

On Friday, August 11, the same man left another bin containing three kittens after hours. All three died. Dybus believes they suffocated.

"Horrific. Tragic." she said. "And unnecessary."

The Spayed Club is a nonprofit vet clinic that offers low-cost services to help control the pet population. Others have dropped off animals in the past during business hours. There are large signs on the doors of the clinic asking people not to leave pets.

"It's cruel and illegal, and they will die. And that's exactly what happened," Dybus said.

Sharon Hill police are looking for the man seen in surveillance leaving the bins and are working with other departments to try to identify him.

The employees of the clinic want justice for the five kittens that suffered so much in their short lives.

"It's all around terrible to know that someone could do that and would do that. That's something that will stay with me for a long, long time," said Dybus.