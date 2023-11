If you are driving this Thanksgiving holiday, keep your eye out for Sheetz gas stations because you can get gas for $1.99 a gallon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are driving this Thanksgiving holiday, keep your eye out for Sheetz gas stations.

The chain is selling a gallon of gas for $1.99 at all locations.

It is about a $1.30 less than the national average.

The deal on the 88-octane fuel will run through Monday.