No word yet on why police were pursuing that man.

MACUNGIE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A police-ordered shelter in place has been lifted for Macungie, after officials captured a wanted man.

A large police presence was seen near the intersection of Buckeye and Brookside roads around 8 p.m. Saturday.

Hundreds of adults and children attending an event nearby at Eyer Middle School went into a lockdown.

No word yet on why police were pursuing that man.