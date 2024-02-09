Shelter Me: Meet Renzo from ACCT Philly

Renzo is 7 years old and is house trained!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, 6abc's Shelter Me is spotlighting ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Executive Director Sarah Barnett and her four-legged friend, Renzo, stopped by Action News in hopes of finding him a new home.

Renzo is 7 years old and he is house trained! He is also described as a couch potato and super playful. He displayed a cool, calm and collected personality while spending time at 6abc.

His ideal home would be a place where he can get patience, time to destress from being at the shelter, daily walks and lots of cheese.

To learn more or to adopt Renzo or any of his shelter friends, visit ACCTPhilly.org