Petunia is about two years old and is described as having a heart of gold.

Shelter Me: Petunia the pit bull mix has found her home

Shelter Me: Petunia the pitbull mix is looking for an active and loving home

Shelter Me: Petunia the pitbull mix is looking for an active and loving home

Shelter Me: Petunia the pitbull mix is looking for an active and loving home

Shelter Me: Petunia the pitbull mix is looking for an active and loving home

6abc's Shelter Me spotlighted ACCT Philly in North Philadelphia, which handles nearly 18,000 animals.

ACCT Philly's Executive Director Sarah Barnett introduced us to Petunia, the sweet pit bull mix.

Petunia is about two years old and is described as having a heart of gold. She loves people and is looking for an active home that will give her the love and attention she deserves.

Petunia came to ACCT Philly as a stray and needs some patience and training. She would work best in a home where she can get lots of walks.

ACCT Philly shared with us the great news that Petunia has been matched with a loving home.

To adopt any of Petunia's shelter friends, visit ACCTphilly.org