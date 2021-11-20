attempted robbery

Police: Deliveryman shoots, kills armed suspects trying to rob him in Philadelphia

Police say while the armed suspects searched the victims car, he managed to pull out his gun and shoot the would-be robbers.
EMBED <>More Videos

Deliveryman shoots, kills armed suspects trying to rob him

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two armed suspects picked the wrong deliveryman to rob Saturday in Philadelphia's Mayfair section.

Police say the victim was leaving his home after dropping off a delivery to his family after midnight on the 3200 block of Longshore Avenue.

That's when three suspects attempted to rob him, officials say.

Police say the armed men approached the victim and demanded money.

The victim then reportedly told the suspects the money was in his car.

While the suspects were looking through the victim's car for cash, he pulled out his gun and fired, according to police.

"I don't really like violence, but it's in self-defense, so if he didn't shoot them, they might have shot him, so I think, in that case, there's not much he can do," said Gail of Mayfair.

Two of the men were hit several times by bullets and taken by police to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

Police say each of the suspects shot are approximately 20-years-old.

One of the suspects was shot multiple times across the body, police say.

He remains in critical condition.

Officials say the second suspect was shot multiple times in the chest and later died from his injuries at the hospital.

An arrest has been made, and two guns were found at the scene.

Police say the deliveryman did have a permit to carry.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mayfair (philadelphia)attempted robberyshooting
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERY
VIDEO: Man wanted in Center City road rage incident
2nd Pa. man arrested in connection with death of NJ gambler
NJ man shot and killed inside home after leaving Parx Casino: Police
Video shows armored truck driver turn tables on would-be robber
TOP STORIES
Police: Pregnant woman killed leaving baby shower in Northeast Philly
Police: Mother, child killed in Philadelphia crash identified
'Sandlot' actor Art LaFleur dies at 78
3-alarm fire burns several homes in Trenton
Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway
Tips for keeping your holiday gatherings safe
AccuWeather: Brief warm-up before another chilly blast
Show More
North Philly block captain's home crumbles next to new construction
Philadelphia Marathon aims to bring boost to local businesses
Mixed reaction in Philadelphia after Kyle Rittenhouse acquitted
All adults now eligible for COVID-19 booster shots
$22K in diamonds swiped from jewelry store in Bucks Co.
More TOP STORIES News