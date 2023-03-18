Police: Multiple people shot, 2 dead after violent night in Philadelphia

Police say at least six people were shot and two are dead after a violent night in the city of Philadelphia.

The latest shooting happened in Southwest Philadelphia near the 700 block of Lindbergh Boulevard. Investigators say three suspects pulled up to the victim's sedan and shot at him at least twenty times. It happened around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. The victim died on the scene. Officers are now looking for the suspects responsible.

One person is dead after a shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section of the city. It happened on Torresdale Avenue near Bridge Street at around 10:30 p.m. Friday night. Police say they found a 37-year-old man shot multiple times. They rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. No arrests have been made.

A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in South Philadelphia. It happened just before 12 a.m. Friday night near 17th and Snyder Avenue. Police are still looking for a suspect.

Police say more than two dozen shots were fired in a triple shooting in West Philadelphia. The Action Cam was on the scene at 40th Street between Poplar and West Girard Avenue at around 12:15 a.m. Saturday. All three victims are recovering at the hospital. No word yet on a suspect, as investigators work to find the shooter.