Multiple people shot, 2 dead after violent night in Philadelphia

Police have no information on suspects for any of these shootings.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple people were shot and two men are dead after a violent night in Philadelphia.

At least seven people were shot and two are dead.

It started in the Tioga-Nicetown section of the city at around 10:30 p.m. Friday. A man was shot at least six times at the intersection of West Butler Street and Germantown Avenue. Police say the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident. Actions News was told that the victim and the shooter were involved in an accident. Following the accident, the suspect opened fire, striking the man multiple times. The victim was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

In the Olney section of the city, three people were shot on the 5300 block of Rising Sun Avenue. This happened around midnight Sunday morning. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and another was found on the 300 block of Albanus Street. The conditions of the three victims are unknown at this time.

In Kensington, a woman was shot on the East Stella Street just before 1 a.m. The victim tried to flee from the shooting and crashed into a fire hydrant on the 3100 block of Frankford Avenue. The victim's vehicle was shot at least 15 times. There is no word on the condition of the woman shot.

In North Philadelphia, two men were shot and killed outside a bar on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street. It happened at around 2 a.m. The 28-year-old and 29-year-old shooting victims were taken to Temple University Hospital by police where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

Police have no information on suspects for any of these shootings.