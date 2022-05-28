fatal shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia

Police say at least 20 shots were fired on North 50th street near Hoopes street.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting in West Philadelphia Saturday morning.

Police say at least 20 shots were fired just before 7a.m. on North 50th street near Hoopes street.

Police rushed the victim to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigators on scene say the victim was carrying a gun at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made.
