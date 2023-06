Police say they found the man inside the parking lot of Temple University's boat house.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park.

The shooting happened just before 3 a.m. on the 2200 block of Kelly Drive.

The man was shot multiple times and was found lying next to a vehicle with it's hood up.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not find any shell-casings at the scene and no word on any suspects.