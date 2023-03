A woman was shot a killed while answering her door in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman was shot a killed while answering her door in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5100 block of Harlan street at around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

Police are still looking for her killer.

Investigators say the 22-year old answered a knock at the door and was shot one time.

Details about the suspect have not been released.

This is an on-going investigation with the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit.