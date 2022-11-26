Bensalem teen confesses to murder on Instagram

The suspect reportedly video called his 16-year-old friend on Instagram and told her he had killed someone.

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old teen allegedly confessed to killing someone on Instagram in Bensalem.

Police say they found a teen victim shot and killed at the Top of the Ridge Trailer Park on Gibson Road.

The suspect reportedly video called his 16-year-old friend and told her he had killed someone.

The friend told police that the suspect flipped the video camera around and showed the victim's feet covered in blood.

The girl told her mom who immediately called police.

The suspect allegedly asked his friend to assist with disposing the body.

Police say there was substantial evidence that someone tried to clean up the crime scene.

The suspect was found and taken into custody.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to a juvenile detention center with no bail.

He is facing several charges including Criminal Homicide, Possessing Instruments of Crime and Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence.