shooting

1 critical after shooting at Wilmington convenience store

By
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- One person is in critical condition after a shooting outside a Wilmington gas station convenience store early Thursday.

It happened shortly before midnight near the entrance to the Dash-in on the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue.

Police said multiple shots were fired. Shell casings could be seen circled on the ground as investigators looking for other evidence.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The motive remains under investigation.

There are surveillance cameras, but so far investigators have not said if they obtained video that can help in this case.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilmingtonshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
3 shot in Edgemoor, Delaware
DA rules Reading officer-involved shooting was justified
Breonna Taylor case: Former local law enforcement officials give perspective on ruling
Shooting leaves 3 men hurt in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Breonna Taylor case: Protest held in Philly after grand jury ruling
At least 2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests: Police
NJ man accused of beating woman to death with baseball bat
Breonna Taylor case: Former local law enforcement officials give perspective on ruling
AccuWeather: Summer humidity making a return
Washington Twp HS delays start of hybrid learning again
Man punches teen with special needs in face at Walmart: Police
Show More
Wolf expected to veto bill that would relax bar restrictions
3 shot in Edgemoor, Delaware
Jalen Reagor heading to IR with thumb injury, source says
29-pound cat 'Lasagna' needs a family to help her slim down
Community police officer feeds neighborhood
More TOP STORIES News