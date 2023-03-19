2 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in Philadelphia: police

Two teenage boys were shot in separate shootings just hours apart in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

One of the victims, a 15-year-old, was shot in the head.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenage boys were shot in separate shootings just hours apart in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Police say in the first shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

It occurred on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim was shot once in the head, once in the back, and once in the shoulder.

Police transported the teen to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The scene is being held. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

About two hours later, a second teen was shot in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2700 block of Axe Factory Road.

The victim, who police believe is about 16 years old, was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made. Officers did not release either of the victims' identities.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker