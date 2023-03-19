WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
shooting

2 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in Philadelphia: police

One of the victims, a 15-year-old, was shot in the head.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, March 19, 2023 2:17AM
2 teens shot in separate shootings hours apart in Philadelphia: police
EMBED <>More Videos

Two teenage boys were shot in separate shootings just hours apart in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two teenage boys were shot in separate shootings just hours apart in Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Police say in the first shooting, a 15-year-old boy was shot in the head in North Philadelphia.

It occurred on the 1400 block of North 23rd Street just before 8 p.m.

The victim was shot once in the head, once in the back, and once in the shoulder.

Police transported the teen to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical condition.

The scene is being held. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

About two hours later, a second teen was shot in Northeast Philadelphia on the 2700 block of Axe Factory Road.

The victim, who police believe is about 16 years old, was shot in the stomach.

He was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital with serious injuries.

No arrests have been made. Officers did not release either of the victims' identities.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW