Man injured after shooting on SEPTA train in Philadelphia; suspect sought by police

Saturday, September 9, 2023 9:22PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a man was shot on a SEPTA train in the Kensington neighborhood Saturday.

It happened at approximately 3:30 p.m. on board a Market-Frankford Line train at Berks Station, police say.

After the shooting, officials say both the suspect and victim left the scene.

A man with a gunshot wound to the leg later arrived at Penn Hospital. There is no word yet on his condition.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call SEPTA Transit Police.

