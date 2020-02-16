Four 15-year-olds shot in Delaware this year, including teen girl in Newport

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5938157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four 15-year-olds have been victims of gunfire in Delaware this year, including a young girl shot dead in Newport on Saturday night.

NEWPORT, Delaware (WPVI) -- A 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in Newport, Delaware on Saturday night; it's the fourth 15-year-old to be shot in the state this year.The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on the unit block of Bennett Court.Police said Emoni Rivers-Boyd, 15, of Wilmington, was found dead inside of an apartment at the location.Emoni is among four 15-year-olds shot in the state this year.On January 6, 15-year-old Kainami Grant, of Milford, was shot and killed in an alley on Paul Street, Dover police said.Police say Grant was shot several times and was conscious when officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.Two other teens were hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries following shootings last month, including a 15-year-old boy shot on the 400 block of Queen Street in Wilmington on January 16 and another 15-year-old boy shot on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Wilmington on January 19.Police have not revealed further information on the shooting death of the teen in Newport on Saturday.Anyone with any information in connection with these shootings is asked to call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.