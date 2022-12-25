Police: 1 dead in Christmas Day triple shooting in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating a deadly triple shooting in the Hunting Park section of the city.
The shooting happened on Christmas day just after 6 a.m. near Franklin and Cayuga Streets.
Police say a 32-year-old man was shot twice in the back.
Medics took him to the hospital where he was pronounced a short time later.
Another gunshot victim was driven to the hospital by private vehicle.
That 43-year-old man was placed in stable condition.
The third victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to the hospital by police where he is in critical condition.
A weapon was recovered from the 43-year-old shooting victim.
No arrests have been made.