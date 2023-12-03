10 best gifts for four-legged friends and pet lovers this season

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Our pets are companions we hold near and dear to our hearts. Chances are, you or someone you know refers to their dog as their fur baby or cherishes their cats. Our pets keep us company and provide unconditional love, which is why they should be celebrated. Finding gifts for your four-legged friend can be difficult (especially if they're picky), which is why we have your back. From holiday boxes full of toys and treats to functional gifts that will make pet care easy, there is something for any pet owner.

Best Gifts for Cats and Dogs

36% off Chewy Goody Box Holiday Dog Toys & Treats I love this Goody Box of Holiday Dog Toys and Treats because you get more value for a lower price. The toys are a great way to bond with your pet and try out popular holiday-themed treats before you commit to buying the full-size product. It also comes in two different sizes for small and large dogs. $27.99

40% off Chewy Goody Box Holiday Cat Toys & Treats This holiday-themed Goody Box has a great selection of tasty treats for your feline fur baby. I love that you get a lot of value for your money. The box includes: a penguin plush toy; a pack of 10 bouncy, holiday-colored spring toys; a foldable play tunnel; and delicious treats from Temptations and Hartz Delectables. Plus, all three toys include catnip, which is a nice treat. $25.99

49% off Chewy Merry Makings 12-Day Cat Toy Advent Calendar This cat toy advent calendar is sure to make your cat feel special this month with plush toys filled with catnip. We love the variety of items available in this calendar in different shapes, sizes, and colors to keep your feline friend engaged. $7.50

Chewy Frisco Flip Sequin Naughty/Nice List Dog & Cat Hoodie Is your four-legged friend naughty or nice? If you love dressing up your pet this is the perfect hoodie to keep them in festive fashion. $22.64 Shop Now

43% off Chewy K&H Pet Products Cat & Dog Bed Warmer My pup loves curling up under the sunny spots near my window. If your pet does the same, a bed warmer will be the perfect gift to keep them cozy this winter. This bed warmer comes in sizes ranging from small to giant and can be easily placed in any pet bed. $40.95

Best Gifts for Pet Lovers

Amazon Furbo 360 Dog Camera Leaving your pets at home can be stressful, especially if you have an anxious pup or a pup that likes to get into trouble. This 360-degree dog camera is Amazon's choice for pet cameras and a pet owner favorite. This camera rotates to keep your dog in view at all times, so you can be home even when you're not. $99 Shop Now

Chewy 'Tell Your Dog I Said Hi' T-Shirt For the person who loves your fur baby more than you, lol. I love this T-shirt because it is lighthearted and something a friend or pet lover would appreciate. $17.99 Shop Now

42% off Walmart 2.8L Pet Fountain with Smart Pump It can be hard to keep your pet interested in their drinking bowl or even make sure they are getting the hydration they need. This pet fountain has two different flows: a flower waterfall (similar to a faucet) and a gentle fountain. This is perfect to keep your pets hydrated and engaged. $18.99

Amazon Anavia Personalized Pet Portrait Necklace This sentimental gift is a #1 best seller on Amazon. A personalized gift can mean the world to the person receiving it. What I love about this necklace is the unique sketch style of the portrait and how it can be used as a keepsake for a friend who may have lost a pet. $19.99 to $39.99 Shop Now

Amazon ROVERLUND Airline-Compliant Pet Carrier These carriers make life easier for jet-setting pet owners. These carriers are stylish and come in six different colors, but that's not even the best part about this bag. They have a leak-proof bottom, so you won't have to worry about any accidents, and the shoulder strap turns into a durable leash for your pup. $169.00 Shop Now

