What's the Deal: Best items to buy in November

What's the Deal: Best buys in November - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on October 31, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are about to kick off a brand new month with brand new deals.

And it's not just any new month - November is it when it comes to the big discounts of the year, thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The best deals of the year are coming in the days ahead and topping the list is appliances - especially the big ones, TVs, and laptops.

Also available at great deals are Apple products, from iPhones to watches, iPads to Macbooks.

DealNews has this tip: Buy one generation behind and don't buy from the Apple Store.

November is also the hot month to grab video game consoles and the games themselves.

Clothing and shoes are expected to hit an all-time low for the year and this year, DealNews says to expect a surge of sales on smart home devices.

As with any month, there are things you should wait to buy, even with Black Friday in the mix.

If you can, hold out on winter apparel until January. Same goes for exercise equipment.

For gift cards, if you are shopping those sale sites, they say December has the best offerings.

Also wait until December to buy jewelry, DealNews says the prices tend to drop 25% the closer we get to Christmas.

