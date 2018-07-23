CONSUMER

What's the Deal: Easy ways to earn cash from home

What's the Deal: Make extra cash from home - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
Extra cash in your pocket is never a bad thing, right?

We're finding quick and easy ways to make extra money without leaving your home.

First, did you know that you can be a mock juror without having to show up in person for jury duty?

A website called Ejury.com helps attorneys prepare for trial by reading through cases and giving their feedback. You can earn $5 to $60 or more for each case.
One note - a few sites offer this service, so just make sure you never pay to sign up or give out any financial information.

Next, our friends at The Penny Hoarder rounded up a few other ways to make money, from your kitchen or couch.

Swagbucks is a service that allows you to earn free gift cards for taking surveys, watching videos, shopping online, and much more. And it's not just gift cards for places like Amazon and Walmart, but PayPal - which translates to cash.

Do you love to take pictures on your phone? An app called Foap allows you to turn those images into cash. All you have to do is upload your pictures to Foap. If someone buys the license to your photo for $10, you make $5. It can add up really fast! If you sell 20 pics - that's an easy $100.

The Paribus app scans through your emails for receipts. If it finds one from its retailers, it will track down the price and if there's a price drop, it will get you a refund for the difference.

Finally, Inbox Dollars pays you to watch movie previews, plus you get an instant $5 just for signing up.

