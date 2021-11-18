grocery store

Leaders celebrate groundbreaking of new ShopRite in Atlantic City

The new store on the 1800 block of Baltic Avenue will be the city's first grocery store there in more than 15 years.
ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy joined local leaders in celebrating progress on the new ShopRite in Atlantic City.

The location, along the 1800 block of Baltic Avenue, will be the city's first grocery store there in more than 15 years.

Leaders held the ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday morning.

Construction on the new store is expected to start in a few months and will take a little over a year to complete.

The $18.5 million development will bring healthy and affordable food to the city, ending its status as a so-called food desert.

