A wet, chilly, and windy Memorial Day weekend down the shore

WILDWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The weather has been dreary down at the Jersey Shore this Memorial Day weekend.In Wildwood, New Jersey, there were still people walking on the boardwalk, but many sought shelter from the rain.Many families went inside arcades or indoor miniature golf courses to make the most of the day."It could have been a little better, but spending time with the fam is just as good," said Elijah Bray, who came down to Wildwood from Pittsburgh with his family.His father said they already booked their stay in advance, so they're trying to find the bright side to the dreary day."Nonrefundable, so we said, 'let's go,'" said Don Johnson.While it may not feel like the unofficial start of the summer season, many said they made it a point to support struggling boardwalk shops."Coming down to support the businesses," said Mike Gonzalez.However, on land in Sea Isle City, the May gray weather has had the opposite effect on retail.Indoor bars have benefitted from the rainy weather.People also gathered outside at Ocean Drive Bar and Restaurant though some wore jackets and gloves because of the chilly weather."I think people have been pent up inside for a while, and even with the inclement weather, they're anxious to get out," said owner Michael Roberts.