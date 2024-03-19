Person walking dog reportedly bitten by sick fox in Radnor Township

RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman was reportedly bitten by a fox while walking her dog in Radnor Township, Pennsylvania on Monday.

Now, officials are issuing a warning to other residents, as the fox has not yet been found.

Officers say the woman was bitten while on the 400 block of W. Wayne Avenue. She told police the fox appeared to be sick.

Officials say the woman is expected to be alright but will need to go through a series of rabies shots.

"I have a real solid fear of critters with rabies," said Mary Devine from Radnor.

Devine's fear has only been heightened after hearing about the woman attacked by a fox.

She says it doesn't help knowing the animal is still on the loose.

"We have not located it at this point, we are definitely checking the area. We think it's an isolated incident, but it's nature," explained Michael Maratea, supervisor for Park and Auxiliary Services in Radnor Township.

Maratea was called in to investigate the fox, which was reported to be sickly with mange.

He says as a primarily nocturnal animal, the fox being out in public is a sign of something potentially being wrong.

"Most wild animals, especially foxes, they're afraid of human beings. They don't like being around us. Usually, they'll get scared off by us. In this instance, the person was probably near their den where it was living and the report was they bent down to get a stick for their dog, they probably startled it," Maratea explained.

This incident has led Radnor officials to issue another alert.

Two rabid raccoons were already located this year and had come into contact with dogs on Skunk Hollow trails, authorities say.

The growing presence of sick animals has residents concerned, especially pet owners.

"Be more alert with what's going around," noted Diane Evans from Radnor.

Officials are warning people to make sure their dogs are within reach and to know the proper recall commands.

Devine told Action News that for now, she'll be passing on her afternoon walks.

"Nature wins. I respect it and doing my best to not get rabies myself," she said.

Anyone who sees the fox is urged to call 911, and officials say no matter what, do not approach the animal.