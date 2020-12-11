Blue Mountain opens, but some restrictions will be in effect on Saturday

"I'm glad it's open, it's opening day I can't wait for this season," said Jake Elliot, from Williamstown, New Jersey.
Tickets at Blue Mountain resort are sold out for Friday and Saturday. While many people are excited for the start of winter activities, indoor dining will be off the table - just as it will be across Pennsylvania come Saturday.
"That's going to be different for when we take little breaks when we take little breaks from skiing all day or snowboarding all day," said Elliot.
The fun on the slopes won't be crowded though.
State restrictions in Pennsylvania are forcing Blue Mountain to limit its capacity to 60 percent.
They're able to control the first-come, first-serve space, by selling tickets online.
"The changes they made, made it quicker to get in because everything's online and you just scan your ticket and you're in," said Bill Hillman, from Ardmore.
The only time to be inside now is mainly to get your ski rentals.
They will be limiting the amount of people inside, however. The ski shop will only allow 10 people inside at a time, and they will have security enforcing areas in the lodge that will only be open for restroom use.
"The general vibe around the mountain has just been people so excited to get out of the house, and we're just happy to be able to offer the safe outdoor space," said Ashley Seier, the marketing manager at Blue Mountain.