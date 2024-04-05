Second skimming device found in South Jersey 7-Eleven store

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A skimming device was found at another 7-Eleven credit card reader in South Jersey, according to police.

Pennsauken Township Police posted on social media Thursday night warning residents of the device found at the convenience store on Westfield Avenue.

Police are trying now to figure out how long the device was on the machine.

RELATED: Residents warned after skimming device found in Burlington County 7-Eleven

This 7-Eleven is about four miles from the store on Route 130 in Cinnaminson, where a customer found a skimmer on a credit card reader earlier this week.

Investigators are telling customers to review their statements for fraudulent activity and to alert their banks of anything suspicious.

Typically, at gas pumps and ATMs, customers should be aware and look for parts around the buttons that might seem loose or not part of the original machine. Do the same with the card readers inside at the counter, police said.