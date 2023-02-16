WATCH LIVE

Philadelphia Zoo announces birth of 2 threatened sloth bear cubs

The bears will likely make their public debut sometime in this spring.

By 6abc Digital Staff WPVI
Thursday, February 16, 2023 11:25PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is a new addition at the Philadelphia Zoo.

The zoo announced on Thursday the birth of two sloth bear cubs. The cubs were born on January 2 to 10-year-old mom Kayla and 10-year-old dad Bhalu.

This is the second successful birth of this species at the Philadelphia Zoo in the last four years, but it is the first successful pair of sloth bear cubs born there in more than 30 years.

According to the zoo, mom and her cubs are doing well.

Right now, the cubs are in their den and are being monitored on a video camera.

The sex of the cubs has not yet been determined and their names have not been chosen.

The bears will likely make their public debut sometime in this spring.

