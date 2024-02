Small plane crashes behind home in West Caln Township

WEST CALN TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters and police were on the scene of a small plane crash Thursday afternoon in Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The crash was reported at about 1:30 p.m. in a neighborhood in West Caln Township.

The small plane crashed in an area between a home and some trees in the 500 block of Old Wilmington Road.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash or the condition of the pilot.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.