Smokey Robinson to perform in 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade

"Philadelphia has been one of my favorite places, for many, many, many years," Robinson said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are just six days from the 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Some of the biggest stars are joining us. This year, that includes legendary singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson.

I had a chance to chat with him ahead of the parade.

An absolute icon since he stepped onto the scene in 1940, Robinson is famous for classics like "The Tracks of My Tears," "My Girl" and "Tears of a Clown."

Next week, he will grace our parade with a Christmas classic.

"I said, 'It's Philadelphia,'" Robinson says. "Philadelphia has been one of my favorite places, for many, many, many years, since I started coming in with 'The Miracles' to perform at the Uptown Theater. I am very happy to be a part of this."

He says he will be singing the holiday classic "White Christmas."

"It's a traditional Christmas song and everyone knows it," Robinson says. "I just love it."

Smokey Robinson is also putting on a full show at The MET on November 26.