Social media video shows confrontation before deadly police-involved shooting in Philadelphia

New video from the night of the shooting is being used in the investigation that left a man dead and an officer injured.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We are learning new details about the deadly officer-involved shooting in North Philadelphia on Friday night that left a man dead and an officer injured.

This, as the search continues for a man who police say stole a gun from the scene of the shooting where 28-year-old Alexander Spencer was shot and killed by police.

There is also new video that has surfaced from the night of the shooting, which is being used in the investigation.

The officer who was shot is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.

Now, those who were on the scene are questioning why police initially went into the grocery store.

Action News is showing the beginning of a social media video from a witness who started recording after police were already in a struggle with Spencer on the ground. It has also been blurred.

"Yo, what y'all doing bruh? What y'all doing?" the witness recording the video can be heard saying.

Police say they are aware of this 30-second clip and that it's part of the investigation.

The incident happened Friday night inside Jennifer Tavern on the corner of N Mascher and W Cambria streets in North Philadelphia.

Police say two officers entered the store and tried to stop Spencer before they got into a scuffle.

Spencer is then on the ground with one officer.

Officers say that's when Spencer shot one officer in the leg and the officer's partner returned fire, killing Spencer.

However, by watching the video, it's unclear who fired shots first.

You then hear the bystander who was recording questioning police and then an officer calls for help.

"I need someone right now. My partner is shot," one of the officers is heard saying to his radio.

Investigators have not said why they tried to stop Spencer or what led to it.

During the incident, police say 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez fled the scene with Spencer's gun. However, that part isn't seen on the video clip shot by the witness.

Right now, police are searching for Quinones-Mendez, who is facing several charges, including obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence. He is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Spencer's friends have since created a memorial in his honor outside of the store where they say he often went to play the slot machines.

"I just feel like I just want to know what really happened. What did he do? Y'all could've just arrested him. Y'all could've just done way better," said one of Spencer's friends who did not want to be identified.

The investigation is still ongoing.