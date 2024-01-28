After the shooting, police say Jose Quinones-Mendez stole the suspect's gun, which had fallen on the ground inside the business.

Philadelphia police identify man sought for taking gun from scene of officer shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a person of interest in a shooting that left an officer wounded and a suspect dead on Friday night.

Authorities say they are now searching for 42-year-old Jose Quinones-Mendez, who investigators say stole a gun from the scene of the shooting.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. near the 2800 block of North Mascher Street inside Jennifer Tavern.

Two officers stepped inside the store and attempted to stop the suspect, later identified as 28-year-old Alexander Spencer, but a scuffle ensued.

Spencer shot a nine-year police veteran in the leg. The officer's partner then shot Spencer, who was later pronounced dead.

The wounded officer is in stable condition in the hospital.

After the shooting, police say Quinones-Mendez stole the suspect's gun, which had fallen on the ground inside the business.

He is wanted for charges including Violation of the Uniform Firearms Act (VUFA), Theft, Obstruction of Justice, and Tampering with Evidence.

Officers described him as being 5'8" tall and approximately 160 lbs. His last known address was on the 2900 block of North Hancock Street.

Quinones-Mendez is considered armed and dangerous, investigators say.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or dial 911.

