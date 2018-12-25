CHRISTMAS

14th district officers drop off gifts to nominated families

Katie Katro
MOUNT AIRY (WPVI) --
Police officers from Philadelphia's 14th District along with Santa went door-to-door Christmas Day to give gifts to 19 children from five families who were nominated by their community.

"It means a lot because we didn't have, and now we have, and so my children are happy and that's the best," parent Jessica Watkins of Germantown said.

Along with the gifts, donations of clothes and food were also given out.

"They have enough to eat for maybe about a good three, four days, I'd say," Dennis Smith, 14 District Community Relations Officer, said of one family's newfound feast.

When the doors open to the homes, police say they also can't help but smile because giving is a lot better than receiving.

"It means a whole lot because I really was spending my last (dollar) to get things done," Amber Joe of West Oak Lane said.

Police say they've been giving gifts on Christmas morning for the past twelve years and they hope to continue the tradition for many years to come.
societyphilly newschristmasphiladelphia police
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
