YEAR IN REVIEW

A Look Back at the Big Stories on 6abc.com in 2018

EMBED </>More Videos

No Surprise Here - The Eagles Super Bowl win was the Top Story on 6abc.com in 2018 - Here's is Sarah Bloomquist's report the morning after the win.

Philadelphia (WPVI) --
2018 was a year of BIG Stories on Action News and 6abc.com.

Some were joyous, some were heartbreaking, some were downright silly.

Here is a look back at the stories you looked at on 6abc.com and our social media platforms.

Top 6 Local Stories on 6abc.com
The Morning After - Philadelphia Celebrates the Super Bowl Championship
Wildwood Police Release Bodycam Video of Beach Arrest
Delaware Crash Kills Five Family Members
Continuing Coverage: Woman Sucked Out of Southwest Jet
GoFundMe Effort to Help Homeless Man Is A Hoax - Complete Timeline of Story
Men Arrested in Center City Starbucks

Top 6 Light Stories of 2018
The Eagles Win The Super Bowl
Yanni vs. Laurel Debate
Flyers Introduce Gritty
Vernon Odom Retires
Woman Helps Man at Wawa, It's Keith Urban!
Woman Eats 501 Wings to Win Wing Bowl

Top 6 Facebook Posts

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyyear in review
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
YEAR IN REVIEW
The year that ... : What we'd bet baseball in 2018 will be remembered for forever
Merriam-Webster word of the Year 2018: Justice
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Intimate images: 2017's best wedding photos
More year in review
SOCIETY
Grinch steals viral Christmas weed in Ohio
Trenton Music Makers gives children the chance to effect social change through music
Florida mounted patrol officer stops to play a game of Horse
Barber in Spain uses samurai swords, blow torch to cut hair
More Society
Top Stories
Man tries to save pet from deadly pit bull attack
Funeral service being held for N.J. firefighter who died on Christmas morning
Man loses foot after train runs over it in Kingsessing
2 men injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
AccuWeather: Rainy end to a very wet year
4 injured in crash in Newark
Penrose Diner no longer open 24 hours a day
Driver killed after slamming into tree on Roosevelt Boulevard
Show More
Officer injured after vehicle hits police cruiser in Tacony
Man shot while sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia
6 injured due to jet bridge 'equipment failure' at airport
Schalick High School cancels wrestling season after members charged
Man dies in SEPTA police custody
More News