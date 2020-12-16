Society

3-year-old boy excited for first 'real snowday' in Wayne, Pa.

By
WAYNE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For three-year-old Knox and other children around the region, there's nothing quite like a white Christmas. Knox was making snow angels and throwing snowballs in Wayne, Pennsylvania Wednesday afternoon.

"Pretty excited because he hasn't had a real snow day yet," said mother Nicole Washington of Wayne. "Last year, there was hardly any snow. So excited to get him out there and playing."

For some, the flakes are a nice reprieve from the exhausting year that has been 2020.



"It's crazy," said Liv Dewigg of Villanova. "It was very unexpected especially because it was really nice out a couple of days ago. But I'm here for it, I like it."

In Montgomery County, officials say the 911 call centers are fully staffed. Throughout the evening, there were many disabled vehicles blocking roads.

RECAP: Nor'easter brings heavy snow, wintry mix to Philadelphia region

A major snowstorm rolled into the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing heavy snow to parts of southeastern Pennsylvania and a wintry mix and rain the closer you traveled to the shore.



In Delaware County, an accident involving two cars on I-95 in Ridley Township sent seven people to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this point.

"They need to remember driving on the icy snowy roads is not the same as your normal commute," said Timothy Boyce, director of Delaware County Emergency Services. "We had a significant amount of accidents today, many can be attributed to going too fast on the exit ramps, not following the right distance."

New Wayne Pizza continued to keep it's doors open throughout the storm. The owner's son, Anthony Greco, said they have operated for more than 30 years and weren't going to close for anything.
SEE ALSO: Roads turn dangerous as snow piles up across Philadelphia

Snow was falling across Philadelphia on Wednesday making for dangerous road conditions.



Cathy Fiebach, owner of Main Point Books, said she wanted the snowstorm, but now it's cutting down holiday shopping.

"I wanted the snowstorm in January," said Fiebach. "Hopefully this will be 12 beautiful hours and then it will all be clear and everybody will be back shopping tomorrow."

