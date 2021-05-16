face mask

CDC recommends students keep masks on at school for the remainder of the year

By Keith Browning
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can ditch masks indoors - most of the time

The CDC is recommending that school districts across the country continue mask protocols at least through the end of this school year.

This comes days after the agency announced that fully vaccinated Americans can return to nearly normal mask-free lives with few exceptions.

The CDC said they recommend schools keep students in masks for two main reasons.

First, students will not be fully vaccinated by the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Children under the age of 12 are not yet eligible to receive a vaccine at all, and children between 12 and 15 were just authorized to receive the Pfizer vaccine late last week.

Second, the CDC said school districts need time to make policy adjustments for students and staff while at the same time ensuring the safety of unvaccinated people.

The CDC said it plans on updating guidance for schools within the coming weeks. That new guidance will help school districts prepare for the 2021-2022 school year.

Houston ISD released this statement last week, stating it would keep mask protocols in place through the end of this school year.

"The Houston Independent School District is aware of the CDC's announcement today, which relaxes mask recommendations for those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The district will keep its current policy in place requiring the use of masks in our facilities and campuses. Our Communicable Disease Plan committee meets regularly and will review the new guidance to make operational recommendations. The health and safety of all of our students and staff is paramount. HISD will continue to monitor conditions and update COVID-19 protocols as needed."

Video above is from previous post.
