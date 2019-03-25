Philly Proud

Delaware teen attends Disney Dreamers Academy

Delaware teen attends Disney Dreamers Academy. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on March 25, 2019.

Sixteen-year-old Jacqueline Means was among the 100 students who earned an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to attend the Disney Dreamers Academy.

The Delaware Military Academy student dedicates her time to teaching science, technology, engineering, and math to underprivileged girls in Wilmington.

At Disney Dreamers Academy, Jacqueline learned from top doctors on how to achieve her own dream of becoming a neurosurgeon.

In addition to a full schedule of classes and seminars, Jacqueline was able to enjoy the Disney World theme parks, as well.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
