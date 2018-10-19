PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles fan who ran into subway pole to be featured in NFL short film

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fan who ran into subway pillar remains passionate for team: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., January 24, 2018 (WPVI)

By KRISTEN DE GROOT
The moment in the spotlight isn't over yet for a Philadelphia Eagles fan who stumbled into fame as a viral video star after running into a subway pillar earlier this year.

Jigar Desai is now the subject of an NFL digital short feature, shot ahead of the Eagles game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Oct. 28. In the short, he's surprised with tickets for himself, his wife and two kids to attend the game in England.

Back in January, Desai, sporting a Brian Dawkins jersey, was trying to rally subway passengers for the NFC Championship game against the Minnesota Vikings. He was filmed running alongside the train on the platform, and then all of a sudden slamming into a pole and bumping off the train.



Passenger video of his fan fail took off on social media, prompting everything from Philly sports pride to general mockery.

"At the end of it all, if you are going to have a knucklehead moment caught on camera from two angles, then it better have results," said Desai, who works as a consultant with a life sciences and healthcare company.

With the Eagles going on to win the first Super Bowl and Dawkins being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, "I couldn't have scripted a better ending," he said.

Folks with the NFL reached out to him in the spring about the video project and last weekend they went to his home in the Philadelphia suburbs to do some filming, he said.

"The piece focused on him and his love of the Eagles," said Brenna Webb, spokeswoman for NFL Media, of the short film. The eight-minute video will roll out on NFL digital and social media platforms next week, she said.

The filmmakers said they told him they wanted to see the pillar and they took the subway to the scene of the injury, the Ellsworth-Federal stop on the Broad Street subway line. That's when Desai said he noticed Eagles cheerleaders, Swoop the mascot and a Mummers string band gathered around the pole for a celebration. Swoop presented him and his family with the tickets to London.

"It was a total surprise, and as a dad, it was so great to be there with my kids. My youngest always says 'So you hit a pole. So what?'" he said.

Hitting the pole meant more than you would think to Desai. A new tradition was now born. Two weeks later, an hour before the Super Bowl game between the Eagles and Patriots, Desai had what he called a "ceremonious" yet safe "run-in with a post at home to keep the positive mojo going." He's vowed to do that for every future Eagles playoff game.

And what does he want folks to take away from the great pole collision of 2018?

"Platform 9 is not at the Ellsworth Station and I'm starting to think this whole Harry Potter thing is fiction," he jokes. "It's been a wild ride and a long 15 minutes and I've enjoyed every minute of it."
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyPhiladelphia Eaglesviral video
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles fan hit with fame after hitting pole gets some glory
How Jordan Mailata has already inspired the next crop of NFL hopefuls Down Under
Week 7 NFL predictions: Which NFC East teams will get wins?
Panthers get rematch with Eagles
More Philadelphia Eagles
SOCIETY
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
What's in a name? babynames.com founder says "a lot"
TSA officers purchase shirt for boy who wasn't wearing one
Couple visits 6 Disney parks on 2 coasts in 1 day
More Society
Top Stories
Tonight's Mega Millions jackpot at record $1 billion
Man shot outside Dunkin' Donuts store in Hunting Park
1 dead after police-involved shooting in Vineland
"Beaglemania" event aims to find homes for neglected dogs
Gov. Wolf to sign anti-hazing bill named for Penn State student
Action News Troubleshooters: Travel agent troubles
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Worker accused of urinating on line at pork processing plant
Show More
Man whose car plunged into river, killing his girlfriend, sentenced
Zoo shares an inside look at some exotic animals
AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Milder Finish
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
Raleigh rape survivor's drawing helps investigators make arrest
More News