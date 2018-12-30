Florida mounted patrol officer stops to play a game of Horse

A Florida police officer decided that he and his four-legged partner had some time to horse around the other day.Officer Marco Hernandez of the town of Davie stopped during his patrol of a neighborhood to play some basketball with a couple of residents.The officer didn't have to jump because he was already about nine-feet from the ground.With a big assist from his partner "Buddy", the officer's bucket from the lawn, and across the driveway, was all net.------