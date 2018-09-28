PHILLY PROUD

Good Night Lights: Philly police give salute to young patients

Good Night Lights. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 28, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Police Department brightened the night for some very special children.

Officers and FOP members gathered outside Shriners Hospital in Hunting Park Thursday night to give a special good night salute to the young patients inside.

The Good Night Lights event is part of the Michael the Archangel Ministry Program.

The lights symbolize the hope for a brighter future and a speedy recovery for the children and their families.

"It gives us an opportunity outside the day-to-day police activities on a different level to reach out to special young children who are dealing with these serious health issues," Father Steven Wetzel said.

The event started at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Rhode Island in 2010 and has since spread across the country.

