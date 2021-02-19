feel good

Good Samaritan offers free rides to essential workers during winter storm

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While residents are digging out from the snow, a Philadelphia resident who lives in the city's East Falls section is offering free rides to essential workers, specifically those in health care.

Ian Poush has been offering his services to doctors, nurses, or any medical support staff who need help getting to into work or home from their shifts, but can't navigate the icy roads.

"I had four initially reach out. I was able to take two and two others were able to get a ride," said Poush. "I have a couple of people "pending". They're not sure how they will get back after their shift."



So far, Poush has helped an operating room technician and a nurse at a senior home. He also made a trek to central Pennsylvania. He picked up Kavi Prom in South Philadelphia, who has a shift Friday morning working security at a medical facility in Harrisburg.

"It's kind of hard to get around, especially when I'm not sure when the next crazy weather is going to pop up," said Prom.

Poush offered the free rides on Facebook to ensure those who are essential workers have one less thing to worry about during the inclement weather and the pandemic.

"Your regular hospital staff that needed to be there, your maintenance staff, your security guards, they're essential as well. Yes, they're not directly treating patients, but the doctors and nurses need them there," said Poush. "If there's anyone else out there who has capable vehicles, absolutely reach out to your local communities. Do what I'm doing and just help these people out. I can't think of a better time."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiahealthwinter stormcoronavirussnowweathercommunityfeel good
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEEL GOOD
Premature NICU survivor celebrates 5th birthday 'Action News' style
Philly philanthropist shovels snow to raise money for families battling cancer
Snow plow driver saves 5-year-old
West Philadelphia pastor helps at-risk youth
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Lingering light rain and snow into Friday
Eagles fans offer strong opinions on Wentz trade
How much snow has fallen so far in the Philly area?
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
From rookie savior to castoff: A look at Carson Wentz's run as Eagles QB
PennDOT eyes tolls to fund work on nine interstate bridges
Jaworski weighs in on Wentz trade: 'It was a bad marriage'
Show More
Montco officials warning about icy roads after winter storm
Malcolm Kenyatta enters Pennsylvania's 2022 Senate race
Snow emergency lifted in Philadelphia
NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars to look for signs of life
Bucks County drivers take on winter storm
More TOP STORIES News