Governor Wolf extends stay-at-home order for Philadelphia, surrounding counties

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf has extended the stay-at-home order for all counties in the red phase of his reopening plan including the Philadelphia area until June 4. On Friday, the following 24 counties in the commonwealth will move to the "yellow" phase : Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren. Wolf provided guidance for those counties entering the yellow phase.Under the yellow designation, gatherings of up to 25 people will be allowed. Currently, the statewide red designation bans all gatherings or outside trips that are not related to health, safety or going to work at an essential job.Restaurants and bars will still be limited to carry-out or delivery. Child care is open, although businesses must follow federal and state guidance for safety, social distancing and cleaning.Schools statewide remain closed for the rest of the academic year, and visitation restrictions on prisons and nursing homes remain in place. Wolf's administration will continue to recommend that people wear masks in public, and mandate that businesses and commercial buildings that serve the public deny entry to customers not wearing masks.Wolf says he will announce details Friday about more counties moving to the yellow phase.A significant portion of Pennsylvania's revenue comes from six counties in the southeastern part of the state, including Philadelphia. It's still unclear when these counties would be able to enter the yellow phase.Governor Tom Wolf explained in a release last week the requirements, "These counties were deemed ready to move to a reopening, or 'yellow' phase because of low per-capita case counts, the ability to conduct contact tracing and testing, and appropriate population density to contain community spread."CASESThe Pennsylvania Department of Health said Thursday that 310 more people with COVID-19 have died, raising the statewide death toll to 3,416.The deaths took place over the past several weeks. The Health Department has been reconciling its records with data provided by hospitals, health care systems, municipal health departments and long-term care centers.Residents of nursing homes and personal care homes account for nearly 70% of the overall death toll.Health officials reported 1,070 additional people have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the first time new infections have topped 1,000 since Saturday. To date, the virus has been confirmed in about 53,000 people in Pennsylvania.The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick. There is no data on how many people have recovered.For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.